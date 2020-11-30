COVID19 Update for Sunday, November 29, 2020.

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|54
|10,763
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|22
|4,900
|Females
|32
|5,861
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|12 years to 83 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|488
|Hanover
|3
|223
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|14
|3,590
|Manchester
|2
|421
|Portland
|1
|340
|St. Ann
|0
|574
|St. Catherine
|11
|2,360
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|300
|St. James
|4
|1,109
|St. Mary
|1
|294
|St. Thomas
|1
|418
|Trelawny
|6
|255
|
Westmoreland
|9
|391
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|647
|114,694
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|54
|10,763
|Results Negative
|593
|103,904
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|257
|An 87-year-old female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|35
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|29
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|153
|6,219
|Active Cases
|4,139
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,042
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|70
|Patients Moderately Ill
|11
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|17
|Home
|4,067
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|516
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|2
|773
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|2
|1,335
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|50
|7,903
