JIS News
Coronavirus

COVID19 Update for Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Coronavirus
November 30, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 54 10,763  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 22 4,900  
Females 32 5,861  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 12 years to 83 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 488  
Hanover 3 223  
Kingston & St. Andrew 14 3,590  
Manchester 2 421  
Portland 1 340  
St. Ann 0 574  
St. Catherine 11 2,360  
St. Elizabeth 2 300  
St. James 4 1,109  
St. Mary 1 294  
St. Thomas 1 418  
Trelawny 6 255  
 

Westmoreland

 

 9 391  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 647 114,694  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 54 10,763  
Results Negative

 

 593 103,904  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 257 An 87-year-old female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation
Coincidental Deaths 0 35  
Deaths under investigation 1 29  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 153 6,219  
Active Cases

 

 

  4,139    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,042    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 70    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 11    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 

 9    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 4    
State Facilities 17    
Home 4,067    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 516  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 2 773  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 2 1,335  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 50 7,903  
