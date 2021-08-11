live stream The Commissioning of the Port Authority of Jamaica’s Newest Vessel, The Jamaica III @ 4:00 pm
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Coronavirus
August 11, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 334 55,790
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 204 31, 281
Males 130 24,506
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 months to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 24 2,899
Hanover 9 1,637
Kingston & St. Andrew 82 15,214
Manchester 40 3,533
Portland 2 1,645
St. Ann 25 3,846
St. Catherine 36 10,647
St. Elizabeth 25 2,301
St. James 32 5,447
St. Mary 1 1,751
St. Thomas 27 2,139
Trelawny 9 1,828
 

Westmoreland

 22 2,903
     
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 258 70 6 334
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 50,096 2,850 2,844 55,790
NEGATIVE today

 

 601 All negatives are included in PCR tests 180 781
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 294,309 161,848 456,157
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 859 70 186 1,115
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 344,405 2,850 164,692 511,947
Positivity Rate[1] 328/929 = 35.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 13* 1,254
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 166
Deaths under investigation 0  110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 28 47,333
 

Active Cases

   6,836  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 13  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,321  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 345  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 69  
Patients Critically Ill 35  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 7  
Home 6,421  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,785
Imported 5 1,059
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 2,804
Under Investigation 327 48,906
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS (August 4-9, 2021)

  • A 74-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • A 58-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 50-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 60-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • A 32-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • An 83-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 52-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 58-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 55-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 88-year-old Female from Clarendon
  • An 84-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 80-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 46-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

