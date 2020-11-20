Advertisement
COVID-19 Update For Thursday, November 19, 2020

Coronavirus
November 20, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 63 10,151
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 30 4,604
Females 33 5,545
Under Investigation 0 2
AGE RANGE 7 years to 87 years 1 day to 104  years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 477
Hanover 7 205
Kingston & St. Andrew 20 3,450
Manchester 2 406
Portland 0 324
St. Ann 5 493
St. Catherine 2 2,231
St. Elizabeth 0 282
St. James 15 1,057
St. Mary 1 277
St. Thomas 0 407
Trelawny 3 219
 

Westmoreland

 

 4 323
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 653 107,923
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 8  
Results Positive

 

 63 10,151
Results Negative

 

 590 97,745
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 235
Coincidental Deaths 0 27
Deaths under investigation 1 34
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 

 25 5,432
Active Cases

 

 

  4,343  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 4  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 20,099  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 87  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 22  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 12  
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGMENT    
Step Down 0  
State Facilities 17  
Home 4,254  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 512
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 2 722
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,229
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 61 7,452
