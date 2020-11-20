COVID-19 Update For Thursday, November 19, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|63
|10,151
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|30
|4,604
|Females
|33
|5,545
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|7 years to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|477
|Hanover
|7
|205
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|20
|3,450
|Manchester
|2
|406
|Portland
|0
|324
|St. Ann
|5
|493
|St. Catherine
|2
|2,231
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|282
|St. James
|15
|1,057
|St. Mary
|1
|277
|St. Thomas
|0
|407
|Trelawny
|3
|219
|
Westmoreland
|4
|323
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|653
|107,923
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|8
|Results Positive
|63
|10,151
|Results Negative
|590
|97,745
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|235
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|27
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|34
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|25
|5,432
|Active Cases
|4,343
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,099
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|87
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGMENT
|Step Down
|0
|State Facilities
|17
|Home
|4,254
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|512
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|2
|722
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,229
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|61
|7,452
JIS News