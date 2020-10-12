COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 11, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|95
|7,813
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|48
|3,516
|Females
|46
|4,270
|Under Investigation
|1
|27
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 96 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|426
|Hanover
|2
|95
|KSA
|15
|2,831
|Manchester
|1
|331
|Portland
|0
|291
|St. Ann
|7
|326
|St. Catherine
|34
|1,774
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|244
|St. James
|17
|670
|St. Mary
|3
|190
|St. Thomas
|2
|374
|Trelawny
|7
|106
|Westmoreland
|6
|155
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|543
|85,322
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|95
|7,813
|Results Negative
|448
|77,446
|Results Pending
|0
|63
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|7
|146
|Details of the newly categoried COVID-19-related deaths below
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|21
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|75
|3,237
|Active Cases
|95
|4,325
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,108
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|156
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|20
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|447
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|863
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|95
|5,779
The seven (7) newly classified COVID-related deaths are:
- A 43-year-old female of a KSA address.
- A 45-year-old female of a KSA address.
- A 30-year-old male of a KSA address.
- A 73-year-old female of a KSA address.
- A 62-year-old male of a KSA address.
- A 68-year-old male of a KSA address.
- A 60-year-old male of a St. Catherine address.