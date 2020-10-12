JIS News
COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 11, 2020

Coronavirus
October 12, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 95 7,813  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 48 3,516  
Females 46 4,270  
Under Investigation 1 27  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 96 years  

1 day to 104 years

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 426  
Hanover 2 95  
KSA 15 2,831  
Manchester 1 331  
Portland 0 291  
St. Ann 7 326  
St. Catherine 34 1,774  
St. Elizabeth 0 244  
St. James 17 670  
St. Mary 3 190  
St. Thomas 2 374  
Trelawny 7 106  
Westmoreland 6 155  
COVID-19 TESTING        
Samples Tested

 

 543

 

 85,322

 

  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 2

 

 

    
Results Positive

 

 95

 

 7,813

 

  
Results Negative

 

 448

 

 77,446

 

  
Results Pending

 

 0 63  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)      
Deaths

 

 7

 

 

 

 

 146

 

 

 

 

 Details of the newly categoried COVID-19-related deaths below
Coincidental Deaths 0

 

 10

 

  
Deaths under investigation 3

 

 21

 

  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 75

 

 3,237

 

  
Active Cases 95

 

 4,325

 

  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 2

 

 

    
Number in Home Quarantine 22,108

 

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 156

 

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 23

 

 

    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 20

 

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0

 

 

 488

 

 

  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0

 

 

 447

 

 

  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0

 

 

 863

 

 

  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0

 

 

 236

 

 

  
Under Investigation 95

 

 

 5,779

 

 

  

 

The seven (7) newly classified COVID-related deaths are:

  1. A 43-year-old female of a KSA address.
  2. A 45-year-old female of a KSA address.
  3. A 30-year-old male of a KSA address.
  4. A 73-year-old female of a KSA address.
  5. A 62-year-old male of a KSA address.
  6. A 68-year-old male of a KSA address.
  7. A 60-year-old male of a St. Catherine address.
