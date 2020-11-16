COVID-19 Update for November 15, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|45
|9,929
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|22
|4,499
|Females
|22
|5,426
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 90 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|472
|Hanover
|2
|181
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|13
|3,408
|Manchester
|0
|397
|Portland
|2
|322
|St. Ann
|0
|472
|St. Catherine
|7
|2,191
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|277
|St. James
|5
|1,027
|St. Mary
|6
|275
|St. Thomas
|3
|406
|Trelawny
|1
|206
|
Westmoreland
|4
|295
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|566
|105,313
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|45
|9,929
|Results Negative
|520
|95,357
|Results Pending
|1
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|231
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|26
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|82
|5,330
|Active Cases
|4,237
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,743
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|88
|Patients Moderately Ill
|16
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|16
|Home
|4,141
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|509
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|715
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,199
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|45
|7,270
JIS News