COVID-19 Update for November 15, 2020

Coronavirus
November 16, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 45 9,929
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 22 4,499
Females 22 5,426
Under Investigation 1 4
AGE RANGE 3 years to 90 years 1 day to 104  years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 1 472
Hanover 2 181
Kingston & St. Andrew 13 3,408
Manchester 0 397
Portland 2 322
St. Ann 0 472
St. Catherine 7 2,191
St. Elizabeth 1 277
St. James 5 1,027
St. Mary 6 275
St. Thomas 3 406
Trelawny 1 206
 

Westmoreland

 

 4 295
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 566 105,313
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1  
Results Positive

 

 45 9,929
Results Negative

 

 520 95,357
Results Pending

 

 

 1 27
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 0 231
Coincidental Deaths 1 26
Deaths under investigation 0 31
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 

 82 5,330
Active Cases

 

 

 4,237  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 6  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 22,743  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 88  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 16  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 6  
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 16  
Home 4,141  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 509
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 715
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,199
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 45 7,270
