COVID-19 for Thursday, February 25, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|204
|22,471
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|79
|9,964
|Females
|125
|12,504
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 99 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|1,304
|Hanover
|4
|587
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|69
|6,347
|Manchester
|17
|1,577
|Portland
|11
|520
|St. Ann
|7
|1,452
|St. Catherine
|63
|4,382
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|791
|St. James
|13
|2,390
|St. Mary
|0
|609
|St. Thomas
|8
|770
|Trelawny
|1
|779
|
Westmoreland
|2
|963
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|831
|202,0991
|1includes 3,591 Antigen Tests
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|–
|Results Positive
|204^
|22,4713
|^ includes 32 positives from Antigen Testing
3 includes 495 positives from Antigen Testing
|Results Negative
|659
|179,6162
|2includes 332 Antigen Tests
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|413
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|85
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|50
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|58
|13,231
|
Active Cases
|8,608
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|13
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,658
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|228
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|24
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|44
|Home
|8,340
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|666
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,184
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,979
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|204
|18,406
*DEATHS
- A 54 years old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 63 years old female from St. Catherine.
- A 65 years old male from St. Catherine.