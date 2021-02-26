JIS News
COVID-19 for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Coronavirus
February 26, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 204 22,471  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 79 9,964  
Females 125 12,504  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 2 years to 99 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 5 1,304  
Hanover 4 587  
Kingston & St. Andrew 69 6,347  
Manchester 17 1,577  
Portland 11 520  
St. Ann 7 1,452  
St. Catherine 63 4,382  
St. Elizabeth 4 791  
St. James 13 2,390  
St. Mary 0 609  
St. Thomas 8 770  
Trelawny 1 779  
 

Westmoreland

 

 2 963  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 831 202,0991 1includes 3,591 Antigen Tests
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0  
Results Positive

 

 204^ 22,4713 ^ includes 32 positives from Antigen Testing

 

3 includes 495 positives from Antigen Testing

 
Results Negative

 

 659 179,6162 2includes 332 Antigen Tests
Results Pending

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3* 413  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 85  
Deaths under investigation 0 50  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 58 13,231  
 

Active Cases

 

  8,608    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 13    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,658    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 228    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 21    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 24    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 44    
Home 8,340    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 666  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,184  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,979  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 204 18,406  

 

*DEATHS

  • A 54 years old female from Kingston and St. Andrew.
  • A 63 years old female from St. Catherine.
  • A 65 years old male from St. Catherine.
