President of the Republic of India, His Excellency, Hon. Ram Nath Kovind (fifth left), and First Lady, Savita Kovind (sixth left), observe as wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen, plants a Sandalwood tree in the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden on Monday (May 16), at the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens in St. Andrew. Among those sharing the moment are Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (second left); Minister of Education and Youth and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, where Hope Gardens is located, Hon. Fayval Williams (third right); and Minister without Portfolio, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (Environment), Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right). The event formed part of the four-day State visit by the President and First Lady, from May 15 to 18.
