Country’s Attractiveness As Strategic Hub for Investments Highlighted At Event In Ireland

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Hon. Delano Seiveright, has highlighted Jamaica’s increasing attractiveness as a strategic hub for investments, logistics and business, while addressing a high-level business reception in Dublin, Ireland.

Bringing together key stakeholders, including, Irish business leaders, members of a Jamaican delegation and the Jamaican diaspora, the reception formed part of the country’s ongoing trade and investment mission to Ireland and the United Kingdom, coordinated by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Addressing the gathering on Monday, May 11, State Minister Seiveright said Jamaica and Ireland share several key similarities, including strong democratic traditions, globally recognised cultures, entrepreneurial spirit, resilience and far-reaching diasporas.

“This engagement between Jamaica and Ireland is long overdue. Both our countries have consistently punched far above our weight globally, and there remains significant opportunities for deeper commercial cooperation and investment partnerships,” he said.

Pointing to Ireland’s transformation into a globally respected investment and innovation hub, particularly in technology, pharmaceuticals, aviation leasing, food innovation and exports, the State Minister noted that “Jamaica is making similar strides in logistics, tourism, digital services, manufacturing, agro-processing, renewable energy and infrastructure development.”

He also highlighted internationally recognised brands originating from both countries, including Guinness, Jameson, Ryanair and Kerry Group, alongside Jamaican brands such as Red Stripe, Appleton Estate, GraceKennedy, Sandals Resorts International and Wisynco Group.

Founded by Irish entrepreneur Denis O’Brien, reference was also made of the Digicel Group, a leading example of successful Irish enterprise and investment in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The State Minister used the occasion to outline Jamaica’s improving macro-economic position, noting its historically low unemployment, declining debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) levels, expanding logistics infrastructure and rising investor confidence.

Continuing, he listed several major investments now under way across Jamaica involving local and international stakeholders in tourism, energy, logistics, mining, infrastructure, agro-processing and real estate development.

Among the projects referenced were investments involving “Excelerate Energy’s integrated LNG solutions, a trusted energy sector; Palladium Hotel Group and Princess Hotels & Resorts in tourism development; Palace Resorts through the Moon Palace development in St. James; The Pinnacle luxury residential development in Montego Bay; agro-processing and sugar investments in Clarendon; as well as growing investment activity by Amrize, now operating Jamaica Aggregates”.

The State Minister also pointed to continued expansion by major Jamaican companies, including Sandals Resorts International, GraceKennedy, Wisynco Group and Seprod, while highlighting sustained growth in Jamaica’s logistics and digital services sectors.

Additionally, he noted Jamaica’s rapid recovery and reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Melissa, including the establishment of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) and FAST (Facilitated Acceleration of Strategic Transformation) Jamaica to speed up infrastructure delivery and strengthen national resilience.

Mr. Seiveright said the Mission will continue throughout this week with additional meetings involving Irish and British Ministers, senior business leaders, investors, trade stakeholders and members of the Jamaican diaspora in both Ireland and the United Kingdom.