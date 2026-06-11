Corrective Actions Arising from All-Island Blackout Must Be Treated with Urgency – Minister Vaz

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the recommendations and corrective actions arising from the all-island power outage on June 5 must be treated with urgency to strengthen Jamaica’s electricity system.

“I have made it clear to the JPS (Jamaica Public Service) that this incident cannot simply become another report on a shelf,” he said.

“Jamaica’s electricity system must be strengthened to better withstand operational challenges, severe weather events and any other risks that could threaten grid stability,” he added in a statement in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 10).

He told the House that while there are no immediate concerns for grid stability, the preliminary report submitted by the JPS into the all-island blackout failed to conclusively identify the root cause of the outage.

“I have reviewed the report and have requested that the investigation continue until all outstanding questions are answered. The Jamaican people deserve a complete understanding of what occurred and the assurance that every reasonable measure is being taken to prevent a reoccurrence,” he stated.

He noted that the 38-page preliminary report provides details regarding the incident, the operational response undertaken by JPS, the restoration process, and a series of recommendations and follow-up actions aimed at strengthening the resilience and reliability of Jamaica’s electricity network.

The report indicated that the event, which occurred at 9:02 p.m., was initiated within the Corporate Area during a period of inclement weather accompanied by lightning activity.

“As indicated by the JPS, the sequence of trips and system behaviour strongly suggest a failure or delayed operation of the primary protection scheme at Hunts Bay on the Rockfort line, pending further analysis. This appears to have resulted in a longer fault duration, escalation of disturbance, and a wider system instability,” he outlined.

The Minister said the company noted that the environmental conditions – heavy rainfall and lightning – contributed to increased transient faults on the transmission and distribution system in the hours leading up to the event.

He said that following the shutdown, the JPS activated its incident command structure and commenced restoration using a controlled black start and system buildup approach, initially isolating the affected Corporate Area assets.

Restoration proceeded through the establishment of separate electrical islands, notably the Bogue Electrical Island, which provided early supply to western Jamaica customers at 10.01 p.m.

Full restoration of the grid was completed by approximately 6.34 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.

Reiterating that the investigations and technical analysis remain ongoing to establish with certainty, the factors that triggered the collapse of the national grid, the Minister said that an island-wide power outage is unacceptable in 2026 and is not an experience that he wishes to see repeated.

“What concerns me even more is that many of the issues identified in the preliminary report bear similarities to challenges that have been raised before… We simply cannot continue with the same old same old approach to system failures and expect different outcomes,” Mr. Vaz said.

Citing similar outages in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2016, triggered by lightning strikes and non-clearance of faults, he said that cascading grid failures cannot be an issue that the country continues to grapple with 20 years later, despite a newer grid and advances in technology over the past two decades.

He pointed out that the first three incidents were the subject of inquiries by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), which set out various recommendations to be implemented by JPS.

JPS will undertake continued detailed analysis of relay operations and sequence of events (SOE) data across all affected substations, inspection and repair of all affected transmission assets including insulators, and comprehensive review and validation of line protection schemes with particular focus on the Hunts Bay-Rockfort corridor.

The company will submit a comprehensive final report to the OUR in accordance with the Electricity Act 2025.