Corrections Commissioner Links Reintegration to National Development

Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier (Ret’d) Radgh Mason, has emphasised the link between national development and the effective reintegration of persons released from custodial sentences, noting that incarceration alone does not guarantee behavioural change.

Speaking during the Planning Institute of Jamaica’s (PIOJ) 10th Best Practice Symposium for Social and Community Renewal, held recently at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, Brigadier Mason cited correctional data showing an average recidivism rate of 41 percent between 2016 and 2021.

Recidivism is the tendency of a person to relapse into criminal behaviour after having been punished or rehabilitated.

“The figure alone tells us that incarceration by itself is insufficient. It may restrain behaviour temporarily, but it does not automatically transform behaviour,” the Commissioner said.

Consequently, he emphasised that effective reintegration is vital to ensuring both public safety and social stability.

“Each individual who returns to society without skills, support or structure represents elevated risk, not just to themselves, but to families, communities and the state. When reintegration fails, communities pay the price,” Commissioner Mason stated.

He indicated that modern best practices in corrections are anchored in secure, humane and well‑managed custodial environments, which he described as the essential foundation for effective rehabilitation.

“What best practice means today is that, globally, the discipline of reintegration has evolved, and Jamaica is evolving with it. Best practice today is defined by approaches that are structured, evidence-informed and aligned with measurable outcomes. No rehabilitation or reintegration can take place without that secure environment. Rehabilitation cannot thrive where safety and order are unstable,” Brigadier Mason maintained.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner cautioned against stereotyping individuals in custody, emphasising that many are ordinary Jamaicans who have come into conflict with the law under diverse circumstances.

He noted that contrary to popular belief, the majority of Jamaica’s incarcerated population does not comprise individuals convicted of violent crimes, but rather persons imprisoned for traffic-related offences.

Brigadier Mason pointed out that traffic offences represent 28 per cent of the population in correctional facilities, followed by murder at approximately 23 per cent, then unlawful wounding, and other serious crimes, including rape.

Providing a snapshot of the country’s correctional demographics, the Commissioner reported that the total adult inmate population is 3,542, comprising 3,411 males (96 per cent) and 131 females (four per cent).

He further noted that the child population stands at 160, with 92 males (58 per cent) and 68 females (42 percent), making this the only category where the gender gap is comparatively narrower.

In outlining the age distribution of inmates, Brigadier Mason reported that 1,281 are between 36 and 49 years; 1,257 are aged 26 to 35; 325 fall within the 18 to 25 age group; and 678 are over 50 years old.

He further indicated that more than half of the inmate population originates from Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine and Manchester.

Commissioner Mason also underscored the complexity of Jamaica’s correctional landscape, pointing out that more than 200 inmates are classified as mentally challenged.

Of this group, 42 individuals have been deemed unfit to stand trial and are held at the court’s pleasure. He further reported that over 800 inmates are currently on remand.

“Jamaica has, maybe, the most dynamic correctional system anywhere in the world. When you look at the child population, the mentally challenged, and all the other psychosocial issues, you realise the scope and responsibility of the system,” he stated.

Against this background, Brigadier Mason commended the staff of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for their dedication, noting that while the work of corrections is complex, it remains deeply rewarding.

“When you see the faces of our team, you are seeing persons who are extremely dedicated and committed to this country and their profession,” Commissioner Mason declared.