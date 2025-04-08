Corporate Governance Training for Board Members of WRHA

To strengthen leadership and accountability among its Board members, the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has conducted a master class in corporate governance for the group.

At least 10 Board members participated in the recent master class, which involved a mix of new and returning members.

Board Chairman, Eric Clarke, told JIS News that the class was conducted by renowned educator and Corporate Governance specialist, Dr. Vindel Kerr, of GovStrat Limited.

Mr. Clarke pointed out that the one-day in-person session covered critical topics such as legal duties, ethical conduct, and informed decision-making amidst healthcare challenges.

“With this new knowledge gained from the master class, we are hoping to foster a culture of accountability, transparency, risk awareness and, hopefully, with this knowledge they lead to more informed, balanced and sustainable choices,” Mr. Clarke said.

“We really want to remind members within the WRHA of the mission and the compliance requirements that are entrusted in them,” he added.

Mr. Clarke said a key takeaway from the training was the clarification of the Board’s role in governance versus operational execution.

“So, we should not be giving any staff any instructions. The Board itself gives the Regional Director instructions and he carries out the duties. We hold him accountable for that,” he emphasised.

Mr. Clarke said there are plans to expand the governance training to other leadership levels, including other directors and hospital chief executive officers (CEOs) within the WRHA, which covers the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

He noted that future training will include a special focus on risk management to equip leaders with the tools needed to minimise risks and strengthen organisational resilience.

“So, it’s a matter of not just the Board, but I think any training is good, and we need to carry it down to [all] levels,” Mr. Clarke said.

In the meantime, Corporate Secretary and Legal Officer, Damia Dawes-Monthrope, who also took part in the training, underscored the importance of the exercise for her role in ensuring governance excellence.

She said strong governance builds trust, not only with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which oversees the WRHA, but also with the public, donors, and private-sector partners.

“This training was critical because I am the Board’s advisor, and I needed the latest tools to guide the Board in the latest practices in corporate governance and in educating the Board in its legal responsibilities,” Mrs. Dawes-Monthrope explained.