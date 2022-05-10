Corporate Area Drains To Be Cleaned In Preparation For Hurricane Season

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be embarking on a comprehensive drain-cleaning programme in several communities across the Corporate Area.
The initiative, which seeks to reduce flooding, forms part of the KSAMC’s annual preparedness activities for the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through to November 30.
Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, provided details during Tuesday’s (May 10) sitting of the KSAMC’s monthly council meeting at the Corporation’s Chambers located at 24 Church Street, downtown Kingston.
“We have begun the usual preparatory work of flood mitigation and drain cleaning across critical areas of the municipality,” he noted.
Councillor Ennis said that a list of drains has been completed by the City Engineer’s Department and a comprehensive schedule has been developed, “which will ensure that the works are conducted and completed to the usual standard”.
Turning to activities for Labour Day, he said that the details will be shared in the coming days. Labour Day is being observed on May 23.
On Labour Day, many Jamaicans dedicate their time and efforts to community and public improvement projects.