Cornwall Hospital Grounds Being Prepared for Installation of Medical Dome

Work is underway to prepare the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) grounds for the installation of a state-of-the-art medical dome, which will accommodate up to 100 beds.

The 10,000 square-foot facility, engineered to withstand a category 4 hurricane, is being donated through partnership involving the Jamaican Government and international non-governmental organisations Judah 1 and Kennedy Quick Reaction Fund.

The setting up of the facility was first announced by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a tour of the hospital in Montego Bay, St. James on January 24.

In addition to hospital beds, the dome will also be equipped with X-ray machines, autoclaves, clinical equipment and a range of essential supplies.

It is expected to arrive by late February and will be located near the hospital’s Accident & Emergency department to ensure a seamless flow of patient care.

Addressing a media briefing at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Technical Office at the Freeport Business Centre on Saturday (Feb. 7), Dr. Tufton said that the additional 100 beds will push CRH well beyond its previous levels.

He said that the dome will also provide critical breathing room while work continues on the main hospital building and contractors make steady progress in restoring capacity lost during Hurricane Melissa, which damaged approximately 157 beds.

So far, 75 beds have been restored, bringing the hospital to 259 beds or about 75 per cent of its pre-hurricane capacity.

“So again, for the gift of the 100-bed dome and all the other equipment supporting that, the health team is absolutely thrilled,” Dr. Tufton said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Judah 1, Everett Aaron, in his remarks, noted that the dome will help to address the urgent needs at the hospital.

He said it is important to not only deliver temporary relief but durable solutions that can serve communities over the long-term.

For her part, Chief Operating Officer of Kennedy International Logistics and Services, which operates the Kennedy Quick Reaction Fund, Christie Hutcherson, informed that engineers from the University of Miami have been working on the interior design and layout of the dome.

She noted that the donation not only includes the structure but also medical essentials like mattresses, medications, and basic clinical tools, all of which are gifts to the Jamaican people.

“We know that this support has been needed for some time. From the beginning, we were faced with a choice to move fast with a short-term solution or to take the time necessary to deliver something that would be meaningful and sustainably support Cornwall over the long haul. We chose the harder path, not because it was easier but because it’s the right thing to do,” she said.