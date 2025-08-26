Corinaldi Avenue Primary Ready for September 1

Principal of Corinaldi Avenue Primary School in St. James, Deon Stern Anglin, says the institution is fully equipped and eager to welcome more than 1,200 students when classes resume on Monday (September 1).

Mrs. Anglin noted that the school has been undertaking several initiatives to ensure a smooth start to the academic year, including early readiness testing for new grade one students and expanding programmes to strengthen literacy, technology, and parental involvement.

The Principal informed that preparations started with the administration of the Grade one Individual Learning Profile (GULIP) readiness test.

“We have over 200 students who have already come in for the exercise, which also allows us to generate their student registration number,” she stated.

Mrs. Anglin pointed out that the school, which has an enrolment of approximately 1,260 students, has placed a major focus on improving literacy.

“We want to achieve 100 per cent literacy, and that takes time and a lot of work. To support this, we have employed a specialist teacher to assist with students who have special needs, because not every child learns at the same pace,” she said.

She further shared that staff and stakeholders are aligned with national education goals, with emphasis being placed on “reading, punctuality, and instilling more civic pride in the students”.

Among the initiatives being carried over into the new school year are student clubs and stakeholder-driven programmes, which Mrs. Anglin said have already contributed to the school’s success.

“If something is successful, you don’t change it, you only improve on it. At our school, every stakeholder is important, and we want to continue building on that,” she stated.

Plans are also underway to reopen the computer lab, with support from the recent provision of laptops through the Government.

“We are hoping to get about 10 more laptops so that each child can have one to use. Technology is one of the areas we are determined to strengthen,” the Principal said.

The school is also working to boost parental involvement, particularly in Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meetings.

“As the largest primary school in St. James and one of the biggest in Region Four, we want to see more parents coming out. The quadrangle should be full whenever we meet,” Mrs. Anglin stated.

On the academic front, she said the grade four to six teams will intensify exam preparation through consistent practice and increased engagement with parents.

“We believe in practice, practice, practice. It costs us a lot in paper and resources, but it’s worth it to ensure our students are well prepared,” Mrs. Anglin noted.

She expressed confidence in her staff and students, pointing out that 90 per cent of last year’s cohort attained Pathway One placement in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), signifying that they were ready for high school.

“We are ready to continue what we have started at Corinaldi. The school has a high standard, and I am not one to drop the ball. We are going full speed ahead,” the Principal said.