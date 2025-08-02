Contract Signed for Rehabilitation of Richmond Hill Road in St. James

Work is slated to commence August 11 on the rehabilitation of a 670-meter stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill in Catadupa, St. James.

The $23 million project is a partnership between the St. James Municipal Corporation and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the works are expected to span six weeks.

It will benefit over 1,500 residents, enhancing access to areas such as Croydon in the Mountains, which is a popular heritage and eco-tourism destination. The contractor is Build Management Technologies and Logistics.

Addressing the contract signing on Wednesday (July 30), Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, said the organisation is pleased to partner on the project, which will improve travel for residents, who rely on the road to go about their daily activities.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West) and Member of Parliament for St. James Southern, Hon. Homer Davis, who was instrumental in bringing the project to fruition, said residents had expressed a need for improvement of the road to support their livelihoods and daily movement.

He thanked the TEF for the investment in the area, noting that many workers in the tourism industry hail from the community.

Mr. Davis expressed confidence in the quality of work to be delivered and pledged to closely monitor the project to ensure that the highest standards are met.

“This investment is very timely and deliberate. I thank the partnership between the St. James Municipal Corporation and the TEF. It is a partnership that gives value, and it is important that we work as a team, deliver as a team, because we are here to care for the welfare and the betterment of the people,” he said.