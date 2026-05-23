Contestants Vying for Miss Universe Jamaica St. Thomas Title Sashed

Ten women vying for the first ever Miss Universe Jamaica St. Thomas title were sashed by their sponsors at a recent ceremony, held at the Morant Villas Hotel in Morant Bay.

The women, ranging from ages 18 to 43, represent several different backgrounds and careers, including education, healthcare, communications, music and business.

They are Miss St. Thomas Technical High School, Shara Hamiliton; Miss Pina Family, Natasha O’Connor; Miss St. Thomas Crushing Plant, Marcadea Sutherland; Miss Tranxcape Block, Shareka Taylor; Miss Gourmet Café, Leshagay Hunter; Miss Essentials Beauty Supplies, Sydane Ferguson; Miss Rollers Villa, Tara-Gay Evans; Miss Elite Generation Records, Lateene Bryan; Miss D’Only Female King, Amoya Besay; and Miss Serenity Travels, Marsha Roberts.

The sashing ceremony saw the contestants participating in a dazzling introduction and an opening dance number, as fans and spectators cheered on their favourites. The women then modeled their swimwear, before being sashed by their sponsors in cocktail dresses.

Parish Director for the pageant, Erica Beckford, told JIS News that with the sashing ceremony, the competition has reached a pivotal stage.

“Our contestants are stepping into this moment with focus and purpose, recognising the weight and opportunity that comes with representing St. Thomas,” Ms. Beckford said.

She added that the diversity of experience and perspective of the contestants reflect the strength of the programme and its commitment to creating a platform where women of all ages and backgrounds can pursue their goals with confidence.

“Each contestant brings a distinct presence and warmth to the stage. They are all engaging, poised, resolute and deeply authentic. They are diamonds – multifaceted, resilient and radiant, beginning to shine with clarity and purpose, especially as seen during the sashing ceremony,” the Director said.

She explained that as the St. Thomas arm of the Miss Universe Jamaica franchise, it is an honour to highlight women of excellence in the parish and to build a platform that will produce a queen who will represent the parish well on the national stage.

“Once our parish queen is selected, she will advance to the national finals. There, she will join the representatives from all other parishes, and from that pool, Miss Universe Jamaica will be chosen,” Ms. Beckford said.

This modality of selecting a Miss Universe Jamaica is a first for the franchise. Ms. Beckford stated that it allows for a more creative and inclusive selection process.

“Rather than drawing from a small, centralised group, each parish can broaden the horizon and ensure that the most deserving, talented and purpose-driven young woman is selected from a wider pool,” the Parish Director noted.

All roads now lead to the finals of the Miss Universe Jamaica St. Thomas competition, which will take place on Saturday, July 4 at the Morant Bay High School.