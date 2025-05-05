Consul General Alison Wilson Announces Investing in Jamaica and Housing Forum

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alison Wilson, has announced the upcoming Investing in Jamaica and Housing Forum, set for Tuesday, May 6, at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia, and Thursday, May 8, at Resorts World in New York City.

These strategic events aim to connect members of the Jamaican Diaspora and potential investors with the expanding economic opportunities in Jamaica.

Jamaica’s economy is experiencing robust growth, with a projected real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase of one to three per cent for fiscal year 2025/26.

This positive outlook is underpinned by expansions in agriculture, electricity and water supply, and the tourism sector.

The Government’s steadfast commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic reforms has positioned Jamaica as a prime destination for investment in the Caribbean region.

“We are particularly excited to highlight Jamaica’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which offer investors significant tax incentives, including a reduced corporate income tax rate of 12.5 per cent, with potential further reduction to 7.5 per cent through additional tax credits,” Consul General Wilson said.

“These incentives represent our government’s dedication to creating a business-friendly environment that attracts sustainable foreign investment,” she added.

Forum attendees will engage directly with representatives from leading Jamaican institutions and agencies, including the Victoria Mutual Group, Jamaica National Group, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), Keller Williams Jamaica Realty, and TCF Holdings Limited, developers of the Sun Coast Beach Club.

These organisations will provide comprehensive insights into investment opportunities, financial services, real estate developments, and Jamaica’s regulatory landscape.

A highlight of the New York forum will be the keynote address by Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

Minister Hill will discuss Jamaica’s strategic initiatives to attract foreign investment, the benefits of Special Economic Zones, and the country’s vision to become a logistics and manufacturing powerhouse in the Caribbean.

The New York session offers a comprehensive programme, beginning with morning presentations on the real estate market by Keller Williams Jamaica Realty and business opportunities with JN Group and VM Group.

Afternoon panels will cover doing business in Jamaica and opening a brokerage account, while evening sessions will feature Minister Hill’s keynote address and discussions on emerging markets and housing investments.

In addition to the scheduled presentations, attendees will have valuable opportunities for one-on-one meetings with booth holders to discuss specific interests and explore personalised investment pathways.

The Philadelphia session will feature focused panel discussions on investing in Jamaica via the Jamaica Stock Exchange and navigating the Jamaican housing market, with detailed presentations by Victoria Mutual Group, Jamaica National Group, and Tax Administration Jamaica.

“We cordially invite all interested investors and members of the Jamaican Diaspora to join us for these informative and potentially life-changing events. Jamaica is open for business, and we are eager to showcase the tremendous opportunities available in our beautiful island nation,” Consul General Wilson said.

Admission is free, but registration is encouraged to secure your seat.

For more information and to register, please visit the website, cro-congenenjamaica-ny.org, or contact the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York at 212-935-9000.