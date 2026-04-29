Conference of Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators in Progress

Ministers and utility regulators from the Caribbean have come together at a conference in Jamaica to chart a collaborative path for energy, telecoms, and water resilience across the region.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, addressed the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR) at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Falmouth, Trelawny, on April 28, underscoring the urgency of the Caribbean’s energy transition and digital infrastructure imperatives.

Jamaica’s hosting of the 20th Annual Conference marks a milestone for OOCUR, which began in Laughing Waters, Ocho Rios, St. Ann, in July 2002, with six founding regulatory bodies.

In his remarks, Dr. Wheatley celebrated two decades of regional collaboration that has grown into a respected Caribbean institution, designed to translate shared challenges into collective solutions.

“Twenty years and a Caribbean institution born here in Jamaica demonstrates that small nations with a shared purpose can achieve significant progress through sustained collaboration,” Dr. Wheatley said.

He noted that the last OOCUR gathering hosted by Jamaica was in 2016, a decade prior, when he served as portfolio minister for Science, Energy and Technology, and highlighted the evolution of regional debates from ambition to imperative.

Dr. Wheatley framed the energy transition and digital expansion as immediate priorities.

“The energy transition is no longer a future ambition – it is a present necessity. Digital infrastructure is foundational, as essential as roads and water,” he asserted, stressing that utility regulation now sits at the core of national development policy rather than its periphery.

The conference’s theme, ‘Navigating Caribbean Regulatory Challenges: Opportunities, Innovations and Collaborations’, reflects a region-wide push to align regulatory frameworks with rapid technological and climate realities.

Dr. Wheatley outlined the intertwined nature of the region’s energy, water, and communication sectors, each vulnerable to climate variability and global market pressures, and each increasingly dependent on smart governance to deliver affordable, reliable services.

Citing the region’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and the resulting high electricity costs, the Minister urged regulators to pursue models that diversify energy sources, encourage efficiency, and attract investment in renewables and storage.

He emphasised the domino effect of regulatory decisions on households, businesses, and social welfare, urging regulators to balance affordability with system resilience and investment incentives.

Dr. Wheatley also highlighted the role of 5G, broadband deployment, and digital services as catalysts for regional development. He argued for regulatory approaches that accelerate infrastructure deployment while protecting consumers, ensuring data privacy, and fostering competition that drives innovation.

The address echoed the broader Caribbean narrative of shared responsibility in the face of climate risk and global economic shifts. OOCUR’s leaders, present and past, have long contended that regional solidarity enables regulatory bodies to respond more effectively than any single nation could alone.

As the conference unfolds, Jamaica’s government aims to reinforce its commitment to enabling a business environment where science, technology, and strategic public projects propel sustainable growth.

Dr. Wheatley concluded by reaffirming Jamaica’s readiness to collaborate with OOCUR members to advance regional goals that enhance energy security, connectivity, and the resilience of essential services for Caribbean citizens.

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) hosts the OOCIR Annual Conference from April 27 to May 1.