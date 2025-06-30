Community Stalwart Humbled By Renaming of Clinic In Her Honour

Humanitarian and community stalwart Elaine Allen-Bradley says she is humbled by the renaming of the paediatric orthotic clinic she founded in Negril, Westmoreland, in her honour.

The rebranded Elaine Allen-Bradley Paediatric Orthotic Foundation Clinic was officially reopened by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, recently.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Mrs. Allen-Bradley, a retired nurse, described the honour as deeply personal and a culmination of years of passionate service to the children of Jamaica.

“It’s humbling to see my name on this building. What started in a small space under some stairs has grown into a proper facility because of teamwork and commitment,” she said.

The clinic, which serves children with mobility impairments, such as club feet, cerebral palsy, and spina bifida, began through her partnership with international orthotics specialists and support from RIU Hotels.

“We saw that many families couldn’t afford the braces or orthotic care their children needed [so] we stepped in to help fill that gap,” Mrs. Allen-Bradley said.

Her efforts over the years have impacted hundreds of children and families in need of orthotic fittings, therapy sessions, and emotional support.

Mrs. Allen-Bradley, who resided in the United Kingdom for some 40 years, returned to the island in the early 2000s.

The renaming of the facility comes almost a year after Mrs. Allen-Bradley was conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution in the field of health in Negril, Westmoreland.

The sitting President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Mrs. Allen-Bradley has also been a tireless advocate for children’s health and education.

“My [children] never came [to Jamaica] for holidays; they came to work [at the clinic] and the support from the community, my fellow Rotarians, and organisations like the Negril Chamber has kept this dream going,” she said.

She also praised the international volunteer specialists and therapists who continue to give their time and expertise to serve Jamaican children, noting that, “none of this would be possible without the amazing team that stood beside me”.

Now housed in a renovated space outfitted with physiotherapy and orthotic facilities, the clinic stands as a symbol of what she calls “service above self”.

“We’re here for the children. This clinic is about giving them the care and support they deserve so they can walk, grow and thrive,” Mrs. Allen-Bradley said.

She expressed the hope that the facility would continue to operate for generations to come, remaining a beacon of healing and compassion in the heart of Westmoreland.