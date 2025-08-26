Community Stakeholders Endorse Plans to Establish Smart Bus Stop in Montego Bay

Several community stakeholders have endorsed plans by the St. James Municipal Corporation to establish Jamaica’s first smart bus stop in Mount Salem, Montego Bay.

The facility will feature free Wi-Fi access, QR code technology linked to registered taxi associations, digital advertising panels, and security cameras with real-time access for police monitoring.

It will also be equipped with proper lighting to enhance visibility and ensure that residents and visitors feel safe while waiting for transportation.

The project, valued approximately $4.7 million, is being carried out under the Municipal Corporation’s 2025/2026 development plan.

Commanding Officer for the St. James Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eron Samuels, described the undertaking as a “futuristic” initiative that aligns with ongoing urban renewal efforts across the parish.

“St. James has been going through a period of transformation over the last [few] years, and this project speaks to the kind of transformation that we’re looking at – futuristic thinking,” he said during the recent ground-breaking ceremony.

SSP Samuels welcomed the additional improvements being made to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) and highlighted the importance of maintaining safety for all users of the bus stop.

“With our reduction in crime, we intend to increase our community engagement and we will be doing a lot more community policing, and even ensuring that this bus stop right here remains a safe spot for persons. It’s right across from the police station, and we want to ensure that we keep that engagement… keep the patrols checking on what’s happening here so that we don’t have a nine-day wonder, in terms of persons feeling safe,” the senior officer said.

He also emphasised the smart bus stop’s suitability for various modes of public transportation.

“It is an ideal spot, in terms of buses. All types of buses can stop and it can facilitate [these], whether it is a school bus, a minibus, or one of the JUTC (Jamaica Urban Transit Company) big buses. So we want to ensure that we are able to properly assist in managing and keeping the area safe,” SSP Samuels stated.

“We really salute the [St. James] Municipal Corporation for the futuristic attempt that is being made. I know it will form a part of the smart city concept that is in mind and we will continue to, along with our partners, ensure that we keep the city of Montego Bay and the parish of St. James safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, President of the Citymove Taxi Association, Conroy Smith, welcomed the project, describing it as a significant step forward for transportation and inclusivity in St. James.

He pointed out that transport industry stakeholders are pleased to be included in this new initiative.

Approximately 2,000 persons, including staff of the CRH and the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital, as well as patients and their families, are expected to benefit from the facility, when completed.