Community Spirit Shines At Paul Bogle High School Shelter

There was a sense of community at the Paul Bogle High School emergency shelter in St. Thomas as residents came together to prepare meals, play games and care for each other during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

More than 100 residents from flood-prone and vulnerable communities were safely housed at the facility.

The number included 30 children, 36 women, and 35 men, including an 88-year-old blind woman, a 61-year-old bedridden resident, and a two-month-old baby.

Shelter Manager, Marcia Dixon, told JIS News that most of the regular classrooms were utilised.

She noted that the humanitarian assistance from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, along with entities like the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), provided a sense of safety and security for residents.

Corporal Orane Wright of the JDF confirmed that nine soldiers were stationed at the Paul Bogle High School shelter since October 24 and worked alongside medics to ensure the well-being of the residents.

“We [had] a patrol team and an ambulance with three medics to render any assistance to residents of this area,” he noted.

“There were no issues,” he said, noting that the residents were cooperative.

The Ministry distributed relief packages containing essential food supplies, which residents used to prepare hot meals twice daily, utilising the kitchen at the school.

Blankets were also provided to elderly persons and mothers with young children.

Shelter Manager Dixon said she was thankful that the facility continued to operate with stable electricity and no water issues, allowing residents to maintain basic comfort and hygiene in a difficult time.