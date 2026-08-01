Community Spaces To Be Upgraded Under Create Project

Through the Comm-Unity Resilience and Transformation (CREATE) Project, four community spaces across the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. James, and Westmoreland are being renovated to create safer spaces and build stronger communities.

The renovations and upgrade works are being undertaken at community centres in Parade Gardens in Kingston, and Norwood in St. James, and multipurpose courts in Majesty Gardens in St. Andrew and Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

These projects represent an investment of nearly $37 million in strengthening community resilience.

The CREATE Project is a crime-and-violence-prevention initiative implemented by the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) in Jamaica, in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force. It is being funded by the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

CREATE reduces youth vulnerability to gang recruitment by expanding safe public spaces, addressing individual behavioural risk factors, and creating legitimate income alternatives to criminal activity.

It is grounded in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), an internationally recognised, evidence-based approach that reduces opportunities for crime through thoughtful design and stewardship of public space, while building the social cohesion that keeps those spaces safe.

Lauding the project during its launch at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St. Andrew on July 31, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Dr. the Hon. Horace Chang, said the initiative supports the Government’s objective of reducing crime and violence while expanding opportunities for Jamaicans.

“Today we are not just launching a project; we are strengthening a shared vision for safer communities and a more peaceful Jamaica,” he said.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to reducing crime and creating a safer Jamaica through deliberate, structured and clear strategic objectives.

He said the transformation of the security environment is the result of four interconnected phases: restoring control of the security environment; building the capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to effectively confront modern crime fighting; building trust, professionalism, and confidence in the country’s security system; and social and community renewal and transformation.

Minister Chang commended the partners for their continued commitment to Jamaica’s security and development.

He also urged the stakeholders to ensure that infrastructure, such as electricity and water, are in place to facilitate the proper functioning of the facilities.

Chargé d’Affaires, United States Embassy, Scott Renner, said the two-year initiative forms part of the broader partnership between Jamaica and the United States to combat crime and save lives.

President, Parade Gardens Community Development Committee, Norman Brown, expressed gratitude to the stakeholders for their investment in the community.

“It is an investment in our people, particularly our young people and in community safety. For many years, the centre has been a safe space, gathering place for residents; once renovated, it will become a stronger hub for youth development, crime prevention, learning, family support and positive community engagement,” he said.

He further noted that it will provide a safe place where children and young people can build their skills, develop their talents, and access opportunities that encourage positive life choices.