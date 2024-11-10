Community Health Aides Recognise

The appreciation event was held on Thursday, November 7, at the Lucea United Church Hall, where the CHAs were commended for their dedication and commitment to local health services.

It was held as part of activities to mark CHAs Week observed from November 3 to 8. The Community Health Aides programme was established in 1967.

CHAs assist in managing the needs of sick and elderly residents and provide follow-up care, connecting individuals with continuous support across all stages of the healthcare system.

In his address, Parish Manager, Hanover Public Health Services, Aldwayne Beckford, encouraged the CHAs to continue providing the outstanding care they have been delivering over the years.

“I just want to encourage the team to continue to serve with excellence, to serve with dignity, and to serve with pride and humility,” he said.

Among the honourees were three men who have been breaking ground in a traditionally female-dominated field.

In an interview with JIS News, male CHA honouree, Mickel Ellis, said he believes men bring a valuable dynamic to healthcare, offering patients a unique opportunity to connect and engage in new ways.

“It’s a female-dominated field, but with males in the mix, patients are now able to see the dynamics in healthcare, especially in the Community Health Department, and are able to relate to us a bit more, because some patients prefer to speak with the males,” he noted.