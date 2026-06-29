Community Groups Key to Combatting Lifestyle Diseases – Minister Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says community organisations have a vital role to play in tackling the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases by fostering healthier behaviours in the places where Jamaicans live, work, and socialise.

Speaking during the Ministry’s Community Arranged Response Efforts (CARE) Fund sensitisation session at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in St. James on June 24, Dr. Tufton emphasised that churches, service clubs, citizens’ associations, and other grassroots groups are uniquely positioned to influence healthier lifestyle choices within their communities.

He noted that many of the factors contributing to poor health are shaped by everyday interactions among family members, neighbours, and friends, highlighting community engagement as a crucial pillar in the prevention of lifestyle diseases.

The Minister argued that trusted community leaders often wield greater influence over individual behaviour than formal institutions, and should, therefore, be empowered to serve as advocates for healthier living.

Dr. Tufton suggested that community groups could lead campaigns promoting healthier diets, increased physical activity, reduced sugar intake, and greater awareness of emerging public health issues.

He also encouraged churches, sports clubs, and other civic organisations to use their influence to educate members on embracing healthier lifestyle choices.

“It would be nice for the pastor, one day at church, to say ‘brethren, we are going to launch a programme in this church; we want to convince parents to avoid giving their children excessive sugar, because sugar is bad for you’,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton emphasised that sustainable improvements in the nation’s health outcomes hinge on communities taking ownership of initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles and advance disease prevention.

The CARE Fund was established to provide financial support for community-based and civil society organisations implementing projects that promote healthier lifestyles, prevent disease, and address the social determinants of health.

It operates through a transparent, performance-based funding model, supporting initiatives aligned with 10 priority public health areas.