Community Electrification Fair in Jones Town (PHOTOS)

Photo: Mark Bell

Managing Director of Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (standing, second right), and members of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) team, assist residents to get registered during a Community Electrification Fair held at the Jones Town Baptist Church in Kingston on Wednesday (June 11). The JPS personnel (from left) are Assistant Control Engineer, Ronald Gazel; Community Relations Officer, Kerrica McGregor and intern, Jordan McConnel. The islandwide fairs are aimed at registering vulnerable households to benefit from domestic house wiring under the Community Electrification Project being undertaken by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) in partnership with JPS.