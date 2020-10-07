Community-Based Rehabilitation Jamaica to Benefit from Digicel’s Virtual 5K Run

Community-based Rehabilitation Jamaica (CBRJ) is one of several organisations that are slated to benefit from Digicel’s virtual 5K Run, 2020. The event, which is in its ninth year, raises funds and increases awareness for Jamaica’s special needs groups.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the race, normally staged in downtown Kingston has been taken online, where people will have the opportunity to participate anytime, anywhere, from October 1 to 31.

Project Manager of the CBRJ, Sandrea Long-White, told JIS News that funds raised from the Digicel 5K will be used to strengthen the organisation’s capacity to provide well-needed support to children and adolescents with disabilities and their families especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Rural Services for Children with Disabilities and the Three-D Projects, were merged to form the CBRJ on June 27, 2011. Mrs. Long-White pointed out that the main focus of the CBRJ is community-based rehabilitation for children and adolescents with varying ranges of disabilities, including intellectual, physical/motor, learning; autism; speech, hearing and visual impairment; medically disabling conditions; and severe behavioural problems.

“Our aim is to ensure that those living in rural Jamaica have access to these well-needed services at the community level free or at minimal cost,” she noted.

Services include screening and assessments clinics, home-based rehabilitation and intervention programmes. centre-based early-childhood education and therapeutic programmes, training for parents and healthcare workers, and the development of training materials.

Mrs. Long White said that the CBRJ receives support from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and this, along with Digicel’s assistance over the years, has enabled the organisation to increase its consistency as it relates to staging assessment and intervention clinics and providing the home-based support for children and adolescents.

The CBRJ’s headquarters is located at 14 Monk Street in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, with offices in Linstead in the parish, St. Elizabeth, St. James and Manchester. For further information persons can call 876-665-3342.