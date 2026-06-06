Committee to Review Flexible Work Hours and Work-from-home Policies

Parliament’s Economy and Production Committee is to undertake a comprehensive review of flexible work hours and work-from-home policies.

The review comes against the backdrop of increasing global economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, and rising fuel prices, which are placing pressure on businesses, workers, and national economies.

Committee Chairman, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, said these developments have renewed discussions worldwide regarding the future of work and the role that modern workplace arrangements can play in reducing costs, improving efficiency, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

“Jamaica must remain responsive to the changing realities of the global economy. As fuel and transportation costs continue to affect households and businesses, it is important that we examine innovative and practical approaches that can support productivity while improving the everyday lives of our people,” he said.

In a Statement, the Chairman indicated that the review will be part of ongoing efforts to identify practical measures to enhance productivity, strengthen economic resilience, and improve the quality of life of Jamaicans.

The Chairman said the Committee intends to engage stakeholders in serious, evidence-based discussions on the opportunities and challenges associated with flexible work arrangements and their potential applicability within the Jamaican context.

He emphasised that the Committee’s examination will consider a range of flexible workplace models that have been adopted internationally to improve organisational performance, employee well-being, and operational efficiency.

The review will also seek input from representatives of the public and private sectors, labour organisations, academia, and relevant government entities to ensure that any recommendations are balanced, practical, sustainable, and informed by local realities.

Mr. Terrelonge pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that many organisations could successfully adapt to alternative work arrangements.

He emphasised that the current economic climate presents an opportunity to assess whether aspects of those arrangements can continue to deliver benefits for employees, employers, and the wider economy.

“The objective is not simply to revisit practices introduced during the pandemic but to determine whether there are sustainable approaches that can help Jamaica become more productive, more competitive, and better prepared for future economic challenges,” the Committee Chairman maintained.

He underscored that the move is about productivity and national competitiveness, noting that if there are ways to help workers spend less time in traffic, reduce transportation costs, improve work-life balance, and simultaneously increase efficiency and output, then it is a discussion worth having.

“Jamaica cannot afford to ignore technological advancements and innovations that may strengthen our economy and improve the daily lives of our citizens,” Mr. Terrelonge maintained.

The Committee is expected to begin consultations in the coming weeks and will subsequently present its findings and recommendations to Parliament.