COJO Awards Scholarships to Wards of the State

Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc. continues to provide critical assistance to wards of the State, as they make their transition to independence.

This year, the nonprofit organisation has awarded a total of US$60,000 in scholarships to these students, who are currently enrolled in tertiary institutions across the island.

The scholarship luncheon was held on Wednesday (May 21) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Among the institutions the students are attending are the University of the West Indies (UWI), University of Technology Jamaica (UTech), Northern Caribbean University (NCU), The Mico University College, Edna Manly School of the Performing Arts, Caribbean Maritime University (Montego Bay) and G.C. Foster College.

COJO Inc. has a long-standing partnership with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), as it seeks to provide scholarships and other assistance to wards of the State to empower them to create a successful future.

In her address at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CPFSA, Laurette Adams-Thomas commended COJO for “standing in the gap for youth who are transitioning out of State care and thriving towards academic success”.

“You continue to be a lifeline for young people who need your support. Your commitment has not only opened doors to education but unlocked dreams, empowered futures and lit pathways for our youth who deserve every opportunity to thrive,” she said.

COJO Founder, Gary Williams, said the entity seeks to act as an engine for community development and was established on the principle of creating opportunities through wide-ranging social development programmes.

“We are giving to kids who are in need. You can’t beat that. The Bible tells us that. When you give to these kids you are investing in the future, and I think education is very important… the children are the future and I think that we should help [those that need it most],” he told JIS News.

Mr. Williams urged more corporate entities to get involved in the outreach effort.

Third-year student at NCU, Brianna Johnson, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education, told JIS News she knows from personal experience the impact that a kind gesture can have on a life and expressed her gratitude to COJO for the assistance she is receiving through its scholarship programme.

“I have been in State care since I was two years old and this means so much to me. I want to say thanks to the CPFSA [and many others]. They have been my source of strength and when I look back now and think of all the times I wanted to give up on myself, I want to give thanks to them and to God as well,” she said.

For his part, Fourth-year student at Shortwood Teachers’ College, Christopher Dawes, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Education in Human Ecology, said the scholarship will fund his final year in college.

“This is very important because I will use it as a motivation to the other boys that are at the Mt. Olivet Boys’ Home. Although I spent a short time there, they will say that Christopher was here; he did this and so can I,” he said.

COJO’s mission is to help improve the health, education and general well-being of under-served children in Jamaica as well as the United States.

For more than three decades, COJO has provided scholarships and critical assistance to children in need.

To make a donation or get in contact with the organisation, interested persons can visit www.cojokids.org.