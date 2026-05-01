COJ Strengthens Digital Infrastructure

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) is strengthening its digital infrastructure through a series of platform upgrades, aimed at enhancing data security and protecting customer information.

Speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Registrar, Shellie Leon, said the improvements form part of the agency’s broader digital transformation programme and ongoing commitment to secure online service delivery.

Ms. Leon explained that before the agency accelerated its recent digital expansion, a comprehensive assessment of its information technology systems was undertaken to determine the most effective measures for safeguarding data.

“Prior to the major phase of digital transformation, we engaged consultants to assess our infrastructure and recommend the best way forward in securing our data,” she said.

She noted that the recommendations were implemented, resulting in stronger systems and improved protection for customers using the COJ’s online services.

Ms. Leon further indicated that the agency is fully compliant with the requirements under Jamaica’s Data Protection Act.

“As a data controller, we have a Data Protection Officer in the organisation, and we carry out regular checks, staff training and internal activities to ensure that customer data remains protected,” she said.

The CEO added that the COJ has also procured specialised software solutions to strengthen the protection of its online platforms and transactional systems.

As part of these efforts, the agency is upgrading its online payment platform to provide enhanced security for customers using credit cards.

Ms. Leon advised that credit card transactions on the website would be temporarily suspended during the upgrade period, while other online services would remain available.

She said customers will continue to have access to the COJ’s e-wallet feature, known as the e-bank account, which allows users to preload funds securely and use the balance for future transactions.

The feature is particularly useful for frequent users and entities conducting bulk filings, as it reduces the need for repeated card transactions.

“For customers who file regularly, the e-bank account provides a convenient and secure option. They can place funds in the account and use them as needed,” Ms. Leon explained.

She emphasised that the temporary inconvenience associated with the platform upgrade is necessary to ensure stronger long-term protection for users.

The CEO noted that as more services move online, including annual returns, business-name renewals and other filings, maintaining high cybersecurity standards remains a top priority.

Ms. Leon said the COJ will continue investing in technology and staff capacity to ensure that digital services remain efficient, reliable and secure.

“Our aim is to give customers confidence that when they transact with the Companies Office online, their information is being handled in a safe and secure environment,” she said.