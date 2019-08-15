COJ Reports 100 % increase in Number of Business Names Registered

Story Highlights The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) is reporting a more than 100 per cent increase in the number of business names being registered.

The figures were revealed by Chief Executive Officer, Judith Ramlogan, during a recent JIS Studio 58A session.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of companies being registered and the number of business names being registered, as about five years ago, the number of business names being registered has been about 3,000-4,000, but now it is 9,000 per year,” she said.

Mrs. Ramlogan attributed the increase in registration to the introduction of the One-Stop Company/Business Registration Form (SuperForm) in 2014, and the Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF) for business names last year.

“The process is now simpler. We are moving from 13 different forms to one. Research showed that it took at least eight additional days for you to be registered with all the agencies. Now with the business registration form, you can even get your company registered the same day,” she explained.

The eBRF, which was fully launched last week, replaces the COJ’s one-stop-shop paper-based SuperForm. It will facilitate 24-hour business registrations at the agency’s website from any location globally.

Principal Director of the Public Sector Modernisation Programme, Office of the Cabinet, Wayne Robertson, expressed pride at the news of the increase in the number of business names being registered.

“It means that the consumers are using the technology, and a very important indicator of whether or not the clients of the Government are utilising the solutions that have been created is uptake,” he added.

Persons without access to the Internet can use kiosks that are available at three Tax Administration Jamaica locations (Kingston, Montego Bay and Twickenham Park) to access the new eBRF form.