COJ Introduces New Online Services to Improve Efficiency and Customer Experience

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) is strengthening its digital transformation agenda with the introduction of new online services and additional features, aimed at improving efficiency and customer experience.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Registrar, Shellie Leon, said that the continued expansion of the agency’s digital platform will make doing business easier and more accessible.

She was speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Thursday, April 23.

Among the latest developments is the introduction of online renewal and closure of business names, which allows customers to complete transactions instantly without the need for in-office processing.

Ms. Leon explained that “these services are processed immediately after submission, eliminating long wait times and improving customer satisfaction, while enabling access from anywhere in the world”.

The COJ has also rolled out additional online services, including status quo annual returns, status quo beneficial ownership returns, notices for change of registered office address, and notices for change of company secretary.

She further highlighted that the online status quo filings are critical in supporting transparency and compliance, particularly following Jamaica’s removal from international monitoring lists.

Looking ahead, the COJ will introduce several additional services later this year, including long-form annual returns, long-form beneficial ownership returns, and return of allotments. With these additions, more than 90 per cent of the agency’s document volumes will be accessible online.

Additionally, the COJ is preparing to launch a mobile application that will allow users to check company status, view outstanding requirements, and access key information on the go.

The agency will also introduce electronic certificates (e-certificates), enabling customers to receive official documents digitally. These certificates can be verified online in real time, reducing the need for physical collection and supporting environmentally friendly practices.

Ms. Leon told JIS News that the move to e-certificates will address long-standing concerns about wait times for document collection.

“Customers will no longer need to visit our offices to collect certificates. They will be able to receive and verify them online, 24 hours a day,” she noted.

The CEO is encouraging businesses to utilise the online platform, noting that thousands of transactions have already been successfully completed digitally.

She reported that, to date, “more than 33,000 business names have been registered online, along with approximately 4,500 company incorporations and more than 1,500 business name renewals and closures”.

Ms. Leon further emphasised that while the COJ continues to refine its systems, the shift to digital services is delivering measurable benefits.

“Online services are working. They are saving time and making it easier for businesses to remain compliant and operational,” she said.