COJ Deepens Digital Integration with Key Government Agencies

In a move to speed up approvals, enhance data accuracy, and reduce manual document processing for businesses, the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) is deepening its digital integration with key government agencies, including Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Registrar, Shellie Leon, told JIS News that the integration is part of the agency’s wider digital transformation programme designed to make business registration and compliance processes more efficient and secure.

Ms. Leon explained that the COJ has already implemented application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow information to be securely shared between agencies, enabling real-time validation of key data during business registration and updates.

She noted that this has already improved service delivery, particularly in the incorporation process, where company information is now automatically transmitted to partner agencies, such as TAJ, once registration is completed.

“One of the major efficiencies we have achieved is the ability for data to be fed directly to other government entities once a company is incorporated,” she said, adding that “this reduces duplication and speeds up the overall process for customers”.

Ms. Leon added that the integration also supports improved verification processes, including the ability to validate identification information through secure connections with government databases.

She said this reduces the need for customers to physically submit multiple documents, while also allowing examiners to complete reviews more quickly and accurately.

The CEO further disclosed that the COJ is exploring deeper integration with other agencies, including the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the National Identification System (NIDS), as part of efforts to strengthen data verification and streamline service delivery across government.

Ms. Leon added that future enhancements will further expand these capabilities, enabling more automated approvals and reducing turnaround times for key transactions such as company changes, filings, and registrations.

The COJ Head said that “the ultimate goal is to create a fully connected digital ecosystem across government, where businesses can interact with multiple agencies seamlessly through secure, real-time data sharing”.

Customers are encouraged to continue utilising the agency’s online services as it rolls out additional features designed to improve ease of doing business in Jamaica.