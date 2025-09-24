COJ Continues to Implement Changes to Improve Service Delivery

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) continues to implement important changes to improve service delivery, modernise its operations and provide more efficient and reliable access to business services.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, provided an update on the operations of the COJ during a press conference at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices, on September 23.

“The COJ is central to business progress in Jamaica and when the Companies Office of Jamaica works efficiently, it directly encourages investments, strengthens trade and growth in Jamaica,” the Minister said.

“The process has not been easy nor as smooth as we would like, we’ve heard the lament of many who we need to serve much better. The Companies Office is going through a transition and sometimes a tough time, yet it continues to serve and very often serve very well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that the digitisation of operations at the COJ is expected to continue to improve customer experience, access to services in rural areas and reduce backlog.

Senator Hill disclosed that 80 per cent of forms and services will be online by December 2025.

Some of the online services include auto approvals for annual return forms, change of company secretary, change of registered office, change of documents, change of directors and allotment of new shares.

Additionally, the Minister said e-certificates, QR code certificates for companies will be launched in October/November 2025. He noted too that an application is being designed for easy registration and should be launched in 2026.

“These technological improvements will reduce in-branch crowding, shorten turn-around times and make it easier for businesses to comply efficiently,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Hill informed that the COJ is expanding its facilities to improve customer service and operational efficiency.

He said additional space is being acquired at the Pan Jamaica Building as well as through upgrades to the existing Grenada Way location in Kingston. He noted that the renovations are being undertaken at the Grenada Way location and should be completed by January 2026.

The Minister said that discussions are underway for a new location to house the Office, and used the opportunity to call for a revision of the procurement process to reduce lengthy delays in projects.

“The COJ is looking to making sure that we serve Jamaican entrepreneurs, empower them, drive greater investment from local and international partners and making Jamaica a place where businesses can thrive with confidence,” he said.

Senator Hill said the Companies Office of Jamaica is one of 20 agencies in the Ministry, noting that the “COJ is a very important institution in our economy.”

He added that the COJ is critical to supporting the country’s reputation for strong regulation and good governance.