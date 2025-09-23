Coconut Farmers Urged to Report Bud Rot

The Coconut industry Board (CIB) is urging coconut farmers to report incidents of bud rot on their farms.

Caused by the Phytophthora palmivora pathogen, bud rot is a fungal disease, that attacks the terminal bud of a coconut palm, leading to the rotting of surrounding tissues and ultimately the death of the tree.

Plant Pathologist with the CIB, Dr. Wayne Myrie, said the disease is spread by water and the spores can be spread by wind.

“It can be treated by using a fungicide and Ridomil is one such fungicide. I would say to farmers not to use just the straight Ridomil as it should have MZ ( Mancozeb),” he advised.

He explained that the active ingredient in Ridomil is Metalaxyl “which is a mutagenic ingredient meaning that the organism can change its genetic makeup to accommodate the Ridomil so it would not kill it, therefore, Mancozeb is put in [the Ridomil] to counteract that.”

Dr. Myrie, who was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said treatment should be administered as per manufacturer’s directives.

“If bud rot is seen, coconut farmers can call the CIB for further instructions and recommendations that can be given. But also, I would appreciate if the farmer would remove the tree immediately,” he said.

Dr. Myrie said it is easy to identify the diseased tree.

“When you look at it, you see the first leaf and the first leaf is actually moving towards the trunk, so it droops towards the trunk. Once it is drooping towards the trunk, you know its bud rot,” he said.

For assistance, persons may call the CIB at 876-926-1771.