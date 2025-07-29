Coconut Farmers Urged to Look Out for Signs of Lethal Yellowing

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is advising coconut farmers to look out for signs of lethal yellowing disease.

Outbreaks of the disease have killed most of the native Jamaica tall coconut variety in the island over the past 40 years.

In Jamaica, the traditional coconut-growing parishes are Portland, St. Mary and St. Thomas, and production in St. Catherine has increased over the years.

Symptoms of lethal yellowing are premature nut fall, blackening of the male and female flowers, yellowing or browning of the leaves, and finally, the falling of the canopies, leaving behind only the tree trunk.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of Research and Development at the CIB, Dr. Wayne Myrie, said that the disease does not affect the quality of the tree in terms of jelly water or meat; it only impacts the life of the tree.

“You have cases where one or two fruits are left on the tree. Those fruits can be consumed. Generally, with the disease, when it is affecting the tree, all the fruits fall from the tree,” he pointed out.

“The fruits are good to drink and there is no issue of the passing of the phytoplasma, the bacteria, from fruit to humans, so the fruit is still good to take,” he said.

Farmers can reach out to the CIB to report cases of lethal yellowing and receive technical support and advice by calling 876-926-1771.