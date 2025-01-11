Coconut Farmers Receive Input Materials Under Hurricane Beryl Relief Programme

The Agro-Investment Corporation in partnership with the Coconut Industry Board on Friday (January 10), presented the Amity Hall Agro Park coconut farmers group with critical inputs valued at $4 million.

Approximately 20 farmers received seedlings, fertilizers, and spray pans during a presentation ceremony held at the Amity Hall Agro Park in St. Catherine, as part of the Hurricane Beryl Relief Programme, under the Alliances for Coconut Industry Development for the Caribbean Phase II.

The initiative aims to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of small-scale farmers, ensuring better integration into local, regional, and global markets.

The inputs will support the recovery and growth of their coconut farming operations.

Chief Executive Officer of the Coconut Industry Board, Shaun Cameron told JIS News that under the programme, approximately 15 coconut farmer groups will be assisted with materials and other inputs over the next three months.

This, he said, is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the sustainability of the industry, which lost 3,000 trees during the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

“As a registered coconut farmer, you benefit from free fertilizers and other essentials [as well as] seedlings, up to a five-year period. The Coconut Board spends on average $150 million per year to support our registered coconut farmers,” Mr. Cameron said.

Meanwhile, Plant Pathologist for the Coconut Industry Board, Dr. Wayne Myrie said the intention is to expand the initiative to assist farmer groups across the island.

“This is a programme that we hope to expand, bearing in mind that we are giving seedlings to other farmers as well,” he said.

Fifteen coconut farmers from Bog Walk in Parish, also received inputs under the programme.