Coconut Farmers Encouraged to Work Closely With the CIB to Expand Production

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is encouraging farmers in the sector to liaise with the agency for the expansion of production and to maximise export earnings.

Speaking at the launch of a series of town hall meetings to commemorate the CIB’s 80th anniversary, in Church Pen, St. Catherine, on May 20, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CIB, Shaun Cameron, urged the farmers to “utilise your tree to the maximum possible, because it is a value-added product”.

“Liberalisation of global markets opened new coconut opportunities from 1999,” he said.

Mr. Cameron noted that the agency promotes by-products, such as milk, spreads, fibre and cookies.

“We are not only just in Jamaica; we are operating in a global market, with access to the European Union (EU) and 12 to 14 Caribbean countries,” Mr. Cameron said.

“So, if you are able to have a product that has mass appeal, we will help facilitate you getting access to these Caribbean markets, and even build partnerships through CARICOM where we are able to expand and export our products to Europe, North America and South America, where possible. I want you to think big business,” he added.

The CEO said that a coconut tree can live up to 100 years, and that the business is a legacy that can be transferred to generations.

Mr. Cameron said that as a result of good fiscal management of the agency’s resources, they were able to spend more than $150 million to assist farmers recently.

He pointed out that due to resilience and good agricultural practices, “we just lost about 3,000 trees, compared to the estimated four million trees we have in the industry, when Hurricane Beryl impacted the island last year”.

Mr. Cameron called for partnerships in the sector, arguing that where someone may not have the capital or the equipment to expand, others can be identified with the equipment to assist.

The CIB’S mission is to promote the interests of the Jamaican coconut industry and its stakeholders, which include fostering efficient coconut production, supporting ongoing research, and developing local and global marketing opportunities.

The Board aims to achieve a profitable and sustainable industry, ultimately improving the socio-economic conditions of those who rely on the coconut crop for a livelihood.