Cockburn Gardens, Mall Road and Drewsland Join USF’s Expanding Community Wi-Fi Network

Residents of Cockburn Gardens, Mall Road and Drewsland in St. Andrew West Central, on Thursday (July 31), became the latest beneficiaries of the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) community Wi-Fi initiative.

The newly launched Wi-Fi hotspots will allow residents to connect simultaneously using their devices, free of charge.

With this expansion, the number of hotspots established in the constituency now stands at five, including previously launched sites in Rhoden Crescent and Tower Hill.

The three sites were officially commissioned into service by Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Addressing the launch ceremony at Dupont Primary and Infant School, Dr. Holness stated that the Government’s objective is to achieve full internet coverage and access islandwide, adding “we are building out a broadband network right across Jamaica.”

He noted that the GovNet broadband network has been expanded, “so that the Government has connectivity for its own operations and for schools, courts, parish councils [and] police stations.”

“We are going to expand that nationally so that we have a government broadband network. We also want all communities to have access. So we are working along with the service providers in a public/private partnership to be able to bring to your communities broadband internet access at an affordable price so, ultimately all Jamaica will have access to the fastest broadband speed,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness noted that the USF is also being used to provide internet access in communities through various programmes, and commended the agency for its sustained efforts to expand digital reach across the country.

The Prime Minister urged persons, especially the youth, to use internet access and artificial intelligence to create value, and emphasised that training in fields such as data science and engineering is crucial to Jamaica’s digital future.

Dr. Holness indicated that training has already commenced through a partnership with Amber Group and HEART/NSTA Trust.

He also announced that a national Artificial Intelligence Strategy has been developed and will be rolled out shortly.

Additionally, Prime Minister Holness stated that the Government has initiated the digitisation of public services to enhance efficiency and productivity.

He affirmed that the National Identification System’s (NIDS) development will enable secure online identity verification and facilitate digital transactions.

“The Government is going through and digitising almost all its services. I would say that, in the next decade, 80 per cent of all Government services that can be delivered online will probably be online,” he added.

Dr. Holness emphasised that as more citizens engage with digital platforms, the need for enhanced digital literacy has become critical—particularly for both young people and adult consumers.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said St. Andrew West Central is well served with free wi-fi access to the internet, and commended the USF for providing broadband services to communities islandwide.

“So right now, if you don’t have the internet and you need it to conduct any kind of business that requires the internet, there is a free option for you. We will continue to expand the service as we get more resources,” he told the residents.

USF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, who hails from Cockburn Gardens, shared during the community’s Wi-Fi hotspot commissioning that the agency invests approximately $2.5 billion annually to expand digital access islandwide.

“This moment [Thursday’s commissioning] belongs to the people of Cockburn Gardens. It belongs to the youth who want to start online hustle, it belongs to the students who are back in the class and who just need stable internet to pass their PEP (Primary Exit Profile) and their CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) [exams]. It belongs to the single mothers who are building small businesses from the phone that they have in their hands… that’s who we are doing this for,” he said.

Mr. McFarlane urged the residents to use the services wisely, adding “let your digital future be brighter than ever.”

Principal of Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School, Duane Forbes, expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“When our system is down over by the school, we are able to log on to this [wi-fi hotspot]; so at all times we will have that sort of connectivity,” he told JIS News.