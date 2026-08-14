Coaches Must Be Licensed by August 23 – JFF

Coach licensing will become mandatory for participation in Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)-sanctioned competitions, effective August 23, 2026.

Head of Coach Education at the JFF, Chase Roberts, is encouraging coaches, clubs, schools and administrators to ensure that they meet the necessary requirements to obtain their licence ahead of the implementation.

“I would just like to remind our stakeholders, our coaches, our clubs, our schools, our administrators that effective August 23, 2026, coach licence will become mandatory for JFF-sanctioned competitions. I’m encouraging all our coaches to do what’s necessary to ensure that they are licensed to participate in our competitions,” he said, in an interview with JIS News.

Mr. Roberts explained that the licensing system is intended to validate the competencies and qualifications of coaches operating within the sport.

“It provides a framework that shows or demonstrates that you have the competencies to apply your knowledge as a coach. Your coaching certification, as well as the other requirements are safeguarding your first-year certification, your police record. So, all of that comprehensive documentation, it validates your role as a coach and certifies that you’re able to operate in the environment that you’re operating in,” he said.

He noted that having worked in football for several years does not remove the need for coaches to demonstrate that they meet the required standards.

“Though you have been working in this space for years, the licence is really there to validate that you have all the competencies that are required to coach in the environment,” Mr. Roberts said.

He said the JFF has been engaging coaches throughout the year to sensitise them about the licensing system and its requirements.

The recently held 2026 JFF Coaching Conference also provided an opportunity to further educate coaches about the licensing process.

Mr. Roberts said feedback from the conference indicated that coaches had gained a better appreciation of what is required to become licensed.

“Coaches now have a better understanding of what they need to do to position themselves to be a licensed coach in Jamaica come the 23rd of August,” he said.

He said the licensing requirement is part of the JFF’s broader effort to strengthen professionalism within coaching and ensure that individuals working with players are appropriately qualified and equipped.

Mr. Roberts is, therefore, urging coaches who have not yet completed the requirements to do so ahead of the August 23 deadline.