CMU and ECO Canada Forge Academic Partnership to Advance Environmental Training Regionally

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and ECO Canada have signed an academic partnership to facilitate upskilling and training in the environmental sector across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

This partnership will help to certify, train, and prepare individuals for employment in green and blue economy sectors.

The agreement for the Sustainable Blue Economy Professional (SBEP) certification was formalised by CMU President, Professor Andrew Spencer, and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ECO Canada, Kevin Nilsen.

The signing took place during the opening ceremony for the CMU’s Industry/Academics Conference 2025 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (October 1).

Mr. Nilsen stated that the collaboration will contribute significantly to the development of a robust environmental workforce.

“We are very proud at ECO Canada to be partnering with the CMU in advancing skills, knowledge and professional standards that will shape the future of our ocean economy. This marks an important milestone, recognising both individuals and the institution at CMU for their commitment to excellence,” he said.

During the ceremony, five senior staff members at the CMU were presented with certificates in recognition of their professional leadership in advancing the sustainable blue economy.

Mr. Nilsen stated that the SBEP designation offers international recognition for professionals who demonstrate expertise, leadership, and a sustained commitment to ocean and marine sector sustainability.

“It signals to industry, government and academia that these individuals are at the forefront of advancing sustainable practices and innovation. It also shows a commitment to ongoing professional development to maintain the designation and they also have to adhere to a strict code of ethics. So, it gives a reassurance to the people who are working with them that these professionals are, indeed, meeting rigourous standards for achieving and maintaining SBEP designation,” the CEO said.

He further informed that the CMU has received programme accreditation for four post-secondary degrees aligned with the blue and green economy – the Bachelor of Science in Marine Technology, Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation, and Bachelor of Science in Cruise Shipping and Marine Tourism.

“CMU is the very first Caribbean institution that has gone through this process. I think this is more than a celebration… it is a statement of confidence in the capacity of CMU to shape the future of the blue economy in this region and globally,” Mr. Nilsen said.

Meanwhile, Director of the Office of Marketing and Communications at CMU, Archibald Gordon, noted that the partnership connects Canada’s expertise in sustainability and workforce development with CMU’s leadership in maritime education.

He noted that the initiative will open pathways for students and professionals to access emerging opportunities while anchoring critical skills within the Caribbean.

“We are celebrating another milestone, one that speaks to the future of work in the Caribbean. It means that professionals across the Caribbean – engineers, port managers, marine biologists, energy specialists – will now be able to train and certify to international standards in the blue economy,” he said.

ECO Canada is a national organisation that supports environmental professionals through certification, training and labour market research, helping to build a skilled and sustainable workforce across Canada and beyond.