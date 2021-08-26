Closure of the Ministry of Labour & Social Security’s St. James Parish Office

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising the public that its St. James Parish Office will be closed at 2:00p.m. on Thursday, August 26, and on 12 noon on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The closure is to facilitate the relocation of the office effective September 1, 2021, to its original address at:

4 Sam Sharpe Square,

Montego Bay,

St, James.

The telephone and email contact details will remain the same.

The Ministry appreciates your kind understanding during the relocation exercise and apologizes for the inconveniences this may cause.