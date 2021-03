Closure of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Westmoreland Parish Office

This is to advise that the Ministry’s Westmoreland Parish Office at 18 ¼ Lewis Street, Savanna- La- Mar, Westmoreland will be closed to the public today, Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

This closure is to facilitate a comprehensive sanitization exercise. The office will be re-opened for business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused.