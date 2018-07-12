Closing Sectoral Presentation by the Hon. Audley Shaw

Minister of Finance, The Hon. Audley Shaw, CD, MP + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Finance, The Hon. Audley Shaw, CD, MP Story Highlights Mr. Speaker, my task and my honour, today, is to close the Sectoral Debate for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.

Mr. Speaker, on behalf of the Government, I wish to thank all our parliamentary colleagues for their contributions to this year’s debate.

In closing the debate, it is important that we recall and highlight some of the critical issues that were raised.



I think we will agree that the presentations and the discussions have been robust and that our democracy is alive and well.

International Developments

Mr. Speaker it is important to note that while we addressed the state of our nation here in Jamaica, we also experienced the changing world environment as adjustments to the trade relations between members of the Group of 7 industrialised nations were initiated.

We note also the burgeoning shifts in geopolitical relations especially with focus on the Korean Peninsula and continue to monitor the implications for

trade and the global community.

Indeed, Mr. Speaker, we also note the honour paid to Jamaica through our Prime Minister who was invited as a special guest to the G 7 Summit in Canada last month and the invitation he has also received to represent CARICOM at the upcoming G20 Summit.

Nearer home, Jamaica is pleased to have hosted the 39th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference here in Montego Bay last week with our most Hon. Prime Minister resuming chairmanship of CARICOM at the same time. We congratulate him in this regard.

Of note, Mr. Speaker, are the measures posited by the Heads of Government of the region to fast-track the full implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME)

These measures, including, the special meeting of CARICOM Heads to focus solely on the CSME and which is to be convened in Trinidad and Tobago in November this year as well as the quarterly meetings of the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on the CSME to give urgency to the implementation process, slated to begin in September in Barbados, among others will undoubtedly lead to the strengthening of our regional partnerships, strategic frameworks

