Closing Ceremony for Disaster Relief Support for Women Project (PHOTOS) May 1, 2025 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Acting Deputy Director, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Michelle Edwards, addressing the closing ceremony for the ‘Disaster Relief Support for Women with and Affected by HIV/AIDS and Gender-based Violence in Jamaica’ project, held at 4a Hopefield Avenue in Kingston on April 30. Implemented by Eve for Life in partnership with ODPEM and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the project aimed to provide targeted, gender-sensitive relief and recovery assistance to women and families disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS and sexual and gender-based violence. It was undertaken through funding from the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund (CERF) and Global Affairs Canada. The Full Story Executive Director, Eve for Life, Joy Crawford, addressing the closing ceremony for the ‘Disaster Relief Support for Women with and Affected by HIV/AIDS and Gender-based Violence in Jamaica’ project, held at 4a Hopefield Avenue in Kingston on April 30. Beneficiaries, partners and stakeholders at the closing ceremony for the ‘Disaster Relief Support for Women with and Affected by HIV/AIDS and Gender-based Violence in Jamaica’ project, held at 4a Hopefield Avenue in Kingston on April 30. Implemented by Eve for Life in partnership with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the project was developed in direct response to the impact of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024. It aimed to provide targeted, gender-sensitive relief and recovery assistance to women and families disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS and sexual and gender-based violence. With funding from the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund (CERF) and Global Affairs Canada, the project delivered emergency psychosocial services, food and hygiene supplies, and referrals to critical support services for those most at risk.