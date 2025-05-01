Closing Ceremony for Disaster Relief Support for Women Project (PHOTOS)

Acting Deputy Director, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Michelle Edwards, addressing the closing ceremony for the ‘Disaster Relief Support for Women with and Affected by HIV/AIDS and Gender-based Violence in Jamaica’ project, held at 4a Hopefield Avenue in Kingston on April 30. Implemented by Eve for Life in partnership with ODPEM and Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the project aimed to provide targeted, gender-sensitive relief and recovery assistance to women and families disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS and sexual and gender-based violence. It was undertaken through funding from the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund (CERF) and Global Affairs Canada.