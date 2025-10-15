Clinical Psychologist Draws Attention to Workplace Stressors That Undermine Mental Well-Being

Clinical Psychologist at Bellevue Hospital, Jesutofunmi Simpson, is drawing attention to the overlooked workplace stressors actively undermining the mental well-being of the working-class community.

Mrs. Simpson specifically highlighted economic struggles, a lack of job satisfaction, and micromanagement from supervisors as key factors driving stress and dissatisfaction among employees.

“If your bills are $100,000 and you’re making $80,000, you’re going to be stressed. You’re not going to be satisfied with your job, because it’s a lot of work – which most jobs usually are – and it’s not meeting the needs. That’s a challenge,” Mrs. Simpson told JIS News during a recent interview.

“One of the other things that often gets overlooked is job satisfaction. Yes, workload is a thing, but the truth is more persons actually want to feel as if they’re making an impact, as if what they do matters,” she noted, adding that job dissatisfaction could also lead to other challenges.

The issue of mental wellness was raised recently during the recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week from October 5 to 12, which coincided with the observance of Global Mental Health Day on October 10.

Additionally, there has been a recent spike in suicides, with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) expressing concern, stating that there were 44 reported cases of suicide between January and September 2025.

Mrs. Simpson pointed to building workplace resilience in order to combat the stress that is often experienced daily.

“So, resilience by itself speaks to the ability to bounce back from challenges or be adaptable. And so, I think workplace resilience would be just that – the ability to navigate the challenges as it relates to work and understanding that you can bounce back, you can adapt to the different challenges that you may see at work,” Mrs. Simpson explained.

To bolster workplace resilience, the Clinical Psychologist stressed the importance of emotional regulation, specifically recommending that employees avoid internalising professional interactions.

Beyond emotional regulation, Mrs. Simpson urged employees to prioritise active stress management by creating a clear separation between work and home life.

She recommended intentionally immersing oneself in hobbies or a favourite television show to achieve recovery before tackling the next day’s tasks.

Furthermore, she advised that individuals should not hesitate to seek support from others when facing workplace challenges, noting that external help often acts as a necessary “cushion” to aid recovery.

Importantly, she stressed that these resilience and stress management strategies are equally applicable to managers and business owners, who bear the significant burden of organisational stability.

Meanwhile, the Clinical Psychologist highlighted the extreme outcome of chronic, unmanaged workplace stress – burnout.

This debilitating syndrome is characterised by a state of complete emotional and physical exhaustion, leaving the employee feeling mentally empty and lacking the motivation to complete essential tasks.

“[Burnout] tends to happen when we have a high-pressure role that requires a lot of us for an extended period of the time,” Mrs. Simpson noted.

To guide individuals back from this state of exhaustion, Mrs. Simpson shared practical steps for recovery.

She urged those facing burnout to prioritise rest and recovery – including taking all allocated sick and vacation days – and to implement personal safeguards like practising relaxation techniques and setting firm boundaries to protect well-being.

From an organisational standpoint, the clinical psychologist emphasised that the antidote lies in fostering a culture of collaboration over competitiveness.

She strongly advocated for flexible work arrangements, stating that “sometimes just these flexibilities, these hybrid situations, they improve satisfaction. They allow employees to feel seen, heard, understood, all of that ties into how we can reduce the impact of burnout”.

Finally, she advised proactive stress prevention, which includes employees being intentional about using their full lunch and rest breaks and staying connected with friends and loved ones to sustain joy.