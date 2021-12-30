Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|365
|93,591
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|202
|53,231
|Males
|263
|40,357
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|4,958
|Hanover
|0
|3,091
|KSA
|293
|23,358
|Manchester
|4
|6,020
|Portland
|6
|2,538
|St. Ann
|0
|7,031
|St. Catherine
|21
|17,321
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,217
|St. James
|25
|9,365
|St. Mary
|5
|3,100
|St. Thomas
|3
|3,982
|Trelawny
|0
|3,401
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,209
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|303
|11
|51
|365
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|82,526
|7,019
|4,046
|93,591
|NEGATIVE today
|653
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|272
|925
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|409,940
|201,363
|611,303
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|956
|11
|323
|1,290
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|492,466
|7,019
|205,409
|704,894
|Positivity Rate[1]
|32.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|2,470
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|194
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|351
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|66
|65,508
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|1,144
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,687
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|97
|Patients Moderately Ill
|20
|Patients Severely Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|2
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,172
|Imported
|139
|1,818
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,455
|Under Investigation
|226
|83,910
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 50-year-old male from KSA.
The death occurred on December 28, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing