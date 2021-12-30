  • JIS News
    Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 30, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 365 93,591
    SEX CLASSIFICATION
    Females 202 53,231
    Males 263 40,357
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 4 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
    Clarendon 5 4,958
    Hanover 0 3,091
    KSA 293 23,358
    Manchester 4 6,020
    Portland 6 2,538
    St. Ann 0 7,031
    St. Catherine 21 17,321
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,217
    St. James 25 9,365
    St. Mary 5 3,100
    St. Thomas 3 3,982
    Trelawny 0 3,401
    Westmoreland 2 5,209
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 303 11 51 365
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 82,526 7,019 4,046 93,591
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 653 All negatives are included in PCR tests 272 925
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 409,940 201,363 611,303
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 956 11 323 1,290
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 492,466 7,019 205,409 704,894
    Positivity Rate[1] 32.5%
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
    Deaths 1 2,470
    Coincidental Deaths 0 194
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 351
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
    Recovered 66 65,508
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 1,144
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
    Number in Facility Quarantine 5
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,687
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
    Number Hospitalised 97
    Patients Moderately Ill 20
    Patients Severely Ill 14
    Patients Critically Ill 2
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
    Imported 139 1,818
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,455
    Under Investigation 226 83,910
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    DEATHS

    1. A 50-year-old male from KSA.

    The death occurred on December 28, 2021.

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

