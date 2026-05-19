Client-Friendly Wait Experience Pilot Launched At Buff Bay Health Centre

Persons accessing care at the Buff Bay District Health Centre in Portland are now benefiting from a more comfortable, client-focused environment following the pilot launch of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Wait Experience Programme at the facility on May 14.

The initiative, which forms part of the Government’s wider Service Excellence Programme, seeks to enhance patients’ experiences by creating more welcoming, accessible, and accommodating waiting areas within healthcare facilities.

Principal Director for Enabling Environment in Health and Client Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Kimorley Humphrey, told JIS News that the Buff Bay District Health Centre is the first facility to benefit from the programme, which was formally launched by Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on May 13.

The new state-of-the-art health centre was opened in 2024 and serves approximately 25,000 residents of Portland.

“This health centre was chosen to pilot the project. We are rolling out the initiative one health centre at a time to change the experience [of persons],” Dr. Humphrey said.

Aspects of the Wait Experience at the Buff Bay Health Centre include televisions displaying educational and motivational messages, hot and cold water dispensers, and murals curated to reflect specific areas of the facility.

Another key feature of the programme is that participating facilities will be fully accessible to persons with disabilities.

“We are ensuring that wherever the Wait Experience Programme is rolled out, that facility is fully compliant with the disabilities guidelines. As you walk through the facilities, the ramps are there and they are compliant with the disabilities guidelines. We are ensuring that the counters are at the correct height, so even persons in wheelchairs are able to get service comfortably through the windows where they are being served,” Dr. Humphrey added.

He noted that while waiting at health facilities is often unavoidable, the Ministry remains committed to ensuring patients are comfortable and supported throughout the process.

“When you come to our health facilities, waiting is something that is inevitable. You must wait at some point. Sometimes the wait is lengthy. Sometimes it has to do [with the fact that] we are waiting on something or we’re doing our blood tests, and it takes time to get the results. But what we’re saying is that, while you wait, you should not be there waiting in frustration. You must be comfortable while you wait,” Dr. Humphrey asserted.

He further noted that some of the inspirational murals under the programme feature men, as the Ministry seeks to encourage more males to access medical services regularly.

“We are promoting that men also should seek healthcare, because we are looking to ensure that the traffic in the health facility is reduced by adopting preventative measures to healthcare,” Dr. Humphrey said.

According to the Principal Director, the plan is to establish at least one Wait Experience Programme facility within each regional health authority during the current fiscal year, with broader implementation anticipated in the next financial year.

He also noted that several health centres currently undergoing renovation will have the programme integrated into their upgraded designs.

Portland Health Services Parish Manager, Joan McPherson, welcomed the launch of the programme in the parish, describing it as a significant milestone for the facility and the wider health service.

“I must say we are elated here in Portland with the enhanced murals and other amenities that have been afforded to the clients while they wait. I am really happy to know that the Wait Experience Programme was launched right here at our beautiful facility. It gives us a sense of pride,” Mrs. McPherson said.