Classroom Block Rebuilt At Fyffes Pen Primary School In St. Elizabeth

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, in partnership with Food For the Poor Jamaica and the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation (HHJF), officially handed over a newly rebuilt classroom block at Fyffes Pen Primary School in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (July 9).

The three-classroom facility, valued at approximately US$300,000, was reconstructed after sustaining extensive damage during Hurricane Melissa in October last year and will accommodate about 70 students when it reopens for the start of the 2026/27 academic year in September.

HHJF Founder, Karle Hale, said the organisation originally constructed the block in 2019, a development that helped increase enrolment from 120 to 200 students.

However, the wood-frame structure was unable to withstand the impact of Hurricane Melissa, a Category Five storm, and was subsequently destroyed.

Mr. Hale noted that the facility was rebuilt using concrete construction to enhance its durability and resilience, with 50 volunteers from Canada travelling to Jamaica to complete the reconstruction in just four days.

“This is our 20th anniversary school build. We’ve now built 28 schools across Jamaica, and we’re committed to continuing this work, because education is the most important investment we can make in any community,” Mr. Hale outlined.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, praised the collaborative effort behind the project, noting that the Government cannot bear the full burden of post-disaster reconstruction, particularly in the aftermath of a major event such as Hurricane Melissa.

“You will appreciate that Hurricane Melissa did a considerable number on us. It not only took lives but it also significantly impacted property, and our schools were not spared,” he stated.

Despite the setback, Senator Morgan said he was confident that students would return in September to a facility that is stronger and more resilient than before.

He also commended students in western Jamaica for their strong performance in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, despite the significant disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“Though we were down, we were not out… [and] that’s exactly the direction we want all reconstruction efforts to take,” Senator Morgan underscored.

Marketing, Public Relations and Mission Director at Food For the Poor Jamaica, Marsha Burrell-Rose, said the project exemplifies the power of partnerships forged in times of crisis.

She noted that the school stands as a testament to what can be achieved when individuals and organisations unite in support of Jamaica’s children.

The Director also expressed gratitude to donors and volunteers for their unwavering support, commending them for “showing up before, during and after the hurricane”.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, said that while the Government is making significant investments in post-hurricane recovery and reconstruction efforts, partnerships with organisations such as the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation and Food For the Poor remain critical to accelerating rebuilding efforts and restoring affected communities.

He explained that the Government is undertaking an extensive school reconstruction programme in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, noting that approximately 10 to 11 schools are currently under construction in his constituency.

Among the institutions being rebuilt are Newcombe Valley, Barbary Hall, Fullerswood, Black River, Brompton and Middle Quarters, and others.