Clarendon Remembrance Day Ceremony (Photos)

November 11, 2023
Remembrance Day
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph in Chapleton Square, Clarendon North Central, during Saturday’s (November 11) Remembrance Day ceremony to honour Jamaicans who served during World Wars I and II. Mr. Morgan is Member of Parliament for the constituency.
Custos Rotulorum for Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury (left), takes the salute from members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) during the parish’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Chapelton on Saturday (November 11) to honour Jamaicans who served during World Wars I and II.
Custos Rotulorum for Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph in Chapleton Square during the parish’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday (November 11) to honour Jamaicans who served during World Wars I and II.
Last Updated: November 13, 2023

