Clarendon Municipal Corporation Treats Homeless on World Homeless Day

Homeless persons in Clarendon were treated to meals, care packages, health screenings and other social services by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, in collaboration with the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, in observance of World Homeless Day.

World Homeless Day (October 10) was observed in Jamaica under the theme ‘Bridging Gaps in Homelessness: Connecting Persons to Services and Community through Data Collection’.

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation’s World Homeless Day Awareness activities included the provision of services from agencies such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), the Office of the Registrar General under the National Identification Registration Authority (ORG-NIRA) and the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).

Attendees at the event, held at the Old Police Station grounds in May Pen, Clarendon, received assistance with signing up for important documents such as taxpayer registration numbers (TRNs) and birth certificates under the Operation Birthright programme.

They also accessed critical health services such as blood pressure and sugar checks, HIV tests, height and weight checks, among others.

In remarks delivered during a brief ceremony, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting members of the homeless population and delivering essential services to them.

“That is why we are undertaking the [National Homeless] Survey that started this week with the SDC (Social Development Commission), working with the Municipal Corporations and the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, to identify where our homeless population is, what the numbers are, what their needs are, in order for us, as a caring government, to respond to the plight of the homeless population,” Mr. McKenzie affirmed.

He urged Jamaicans to help the Government to improve the circumstances of homeless individuals by contributing in whatever way they can.

“As we observe this day, let it not be just for today alone. Let us put on the agenda on a daily basis the problems of the homeless and those who are mentally challenged in Jamaica,” the Minister encouraged.

The World Homeless Day Awareness event was also attended by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who donated items including food packages and a mobility walker to the Poor Relief Department from the Ministry.

Mr. Charles Jr. emphasised the importance of collaboration across ministries, communities and agencies for the betterment of the nation.

“Today is an example of partnership across ministries, connecting to parish council, connecting to academia and connecting to community,” he stated.